Page Lewis (Sam) LaPrade, Jr. of Warrenton, Virginia passed away peacefully and with grace with his family at his side at Inova Fairfax Hospital on December 31, 2019. Beloved husband to Mary Elizabeth (Betty) LaPrade; proud father of John Marshall LaPrade, Andrew Taylor LaPrade, and Sarah LaPrade Vaughn; father-in-law of Zachary Vaughn; and grandfather (PeePaw) of the precious Vivian Elizabeth Vaughn. He is survived by sisters Nicholette Jenkins, Rhonda Ikenberry (John), Khristian Naimo, and brother Bryan LaPrade (Tiffany).
Sam, as he was known to family and friends, was born and raised in Henry and Franklin Counties, Virginia. As a boy, he enjoyed spending time on his grandparents’ farms, was a volunteer member of the Franklin County Rescue Squad, and was a stand-out H.S. football player. Sam was a remarkable musician, an incredibly talented guitar player from the early age of 6 years old, a gift he would share throughout his life. He attended Virginia Military Institute graduating in 1976, where he met his wife, Betty, while she was studying at Hollins University. A year later, they began what would be 42 years of marriage together.
Sam was commissioned into the Air Force and he and Betty began their military journey around the United States. With each new assignment their family grew. Sam earned his Master’s Degree from Troy State University and attended numerous other military colleges. As an Officer in the United States Air Force, a few positions that Sam held included Deputy Program Manager, MILSTAR Satellite Program; Squadron Commander, ESC; White House staff officer; and Aide de Camp to the Mission Chief, U.S. Military Technical Training Mission, Saudi Arabia. After retirement from the military in 1994, Sam and his family settled in Warrenton, Virginia. He held numerous civilian and Federal Government positions, before eventual retirement at the end of September 2019, from Defense Information Systems Agency, Joint Interoperability Test Command.
Not easily influenced by sartorial trends, Sam was a fan of cargo shorts, cowboy boots, and Hawaiian shirts (sometimes all at the same time). He was a lover of westerns, beautiful guitars, poetry, collecting and repairing watches, and chocolate ice cream. He put pepper on everything and would drink a cup of hot coffee while sitting on the beach. Sam loved watching hummingbirds in his front yard and assigned names to each visitor of his feeders. Riding in his truck with Peggy Sue, the family’s cairn terrier, was also a favorite activity. Most importantly, he treasured every moment he spent with his wife, children, and granddaughter. Sam was a kind and sensitive soul, a champion of the underdog, and possessed an infectious laugh and mischievous smile. He could tell a story!
Sam was a caring and loving husband, a supportive and proud father, and a devoted grandfather. He will be eternally missed, but leaves us with rich memories.
Memorial services to be held at The Episcopal Church of Leeds Parish, 4332 Leeds Manor Rd., Markham, VA on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at: moneyandking.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sam’s memory to: Society for Vascular Surgery Foundation(vascular.org) or St. Jude’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).
