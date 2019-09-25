Page Borst Mitchell, 84, died September 23, 2019, at The Culpeper Retirement Community in Culpeper, VA. She was born at home in Brandy Station, VA on November 24, 1934 to Nancy Abbott Borst and Cecil Ratrie Borst.
Page graduated from Culpeper County High School in 1953, where she excelled in music and sports, while enjoying involvement in the life of her school. She graduated from Madison College in 1957, with a degree in Music Education and a minor in Physical Education. From a young age, Page used her musical talent to serve others as both an organist and pianist. Page began her career in Fauquier County Schools in 1957, where she taught in a variety of capacities for over 30 years.
Page was an avid gardener, belonging to the Culpeper Garden Club, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and closest to her heart, a member of the Daughters of the King. Page, along with her husband, B, worked tirelessly for the preservation of the battlefield at Brandy Station.
Page was preceded in death by her infant son, Benjamin Burruss Mitchell, IV, her parents, and the love of her life, her husband, Benjamin Burruss Mitchell, III. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Mitchell Kochli, husband George, and Mary Keith Russell, husband William. Also surviving are six grandsons and six great-grandchildren: Andrew Michael Kochli, wife Martina, and children Scarlett Marinka, and Thayer Michell; Benjamin Fred Kochli, wife Maya, and children Joseph Whitaker and Lottie Page; David Radus Kochli, wife Jess, and sons Weston David, and Carter Ford; William Edwin Russell, Jr., wife Allison, Matthew Benjamin Russell, and Adam Holbrook Russell.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 3:00 PM at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Remington, VA with Rev. James Cirillo, and Rev. Michael Gray officiating. Supper will immediately follow in the Parish Hall. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, P. O. Box 267, Remington, VA 22734 or to the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept., P. O. Box 19, Brandy Station, VA 22714. Online condolences may be made at moserfunerahome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.