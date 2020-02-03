Otelia Thorn Frazier, 77 of Nokesville, VA passed away on Jan. 30, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
She was born on May 7, 1942 in Washington, DC a daughter of the late William N. Thorn and Nora Roberta Coppage Thorn and grew up in Fauquier County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an adopted brother, Aldridge Dye.
Mrs. Frazier received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from Mary Washington College and a Masters Degree in Education (Early Childhood Development) from the University of Virginia. She was a member of Phi Delta Kappa. She served as a Deacon at Haymarket Baptist Church and was a Trustee at the John Leland Center for Theological Studies. She was also an Adjunct Professor of Education at George Mason University.
She is survived by her husband, James Earl Frazier; her son and daughter-in-law, James Thorn Frazier and Karen G. Frazier of Nokesville; her sister, Virginia Anne Malone, The Plains, VA; and her grandchildren, Parker Thorn Frazier and Kendall Delaney Frazier.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 & 7-9 PM Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Haymarket Baptist Church. A reception will follow at the church. Interment will be private at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Bealeton, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Haymarket Baptist Church, 14800 Washington Street, Haymarket, VA 20169.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
