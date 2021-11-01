Orlee Hazel Kemper, age 88 of Bealeton, VA passed away on October 27, 2021, peacefully in her home. She was born on October 29, 1932, in Fauquier County, Virginia to Gordon and Mollie Beach. In addition to her parents, Orlee was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lee Kemper, her brother, Robert Jesse James “Buster,” and her grandson, Seth Jacobs. Survived by her daughter, Hazel Jacobs and her husband, Eugene of Bealeton, VA and her son, Larry Kemper and his wife, Susan of Bealeton, VA; two grandchildren, Sybil Daymude and her husband, Kevin of Bealeton, VA and grandson, Shane Jacobs and his wife, Kelly of Bealeton, VA. Five great-grandchildren, Zach, Daphne and Denali Daymude and Austin and Olivia Jacobs.
Orlee worked for the Fauquier County School System for over 32 years. She had been an active member of the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, and a lifelong member of the Lois Volunteer Fire Department Aux., where she served as the treasurer for years. She enjoyed listening to Bluegrass and Country music, playing Bingo and shopping. More than anything else, she enjoyed spending quality time with her family.
The family received friends on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 12:00 pm at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, where a funeral service took place at 2:00 pm. She was buried in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Heartland Hospice, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
