Ollie T. Thompson “Buck”

Ollie T. “Buck” Thompson, 89, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Thompson was born in 1930 in Fauquier County, Virginia, son of the late Annie Rose and Ollie Settle Thompson. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean Conflict, achieving the rank of Corporal. Mr. Thompson was a retired farm mechanic and manager of Rokeby Farms in Upperville, Virginia. He was a member of Upperville Baptist Church for 76 years. Mr. Thompson was a member of the Korean War Veterans, the American Legion in Middleburg and Winchester, Virginia and the Winchester VFW.
He married Mary Ann Kirkpatrick on November 9, 1952 in Middleburg, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Diane Hurst (Skip) of Upperville, Virginia; son, Vance Thompson (Wyndale) of Marshall, Virginia; grandchildren, Jay Thompson of Marshall, Virginia, Stephanie Hurst of Upperville, Virginia, Kayla Hurst of Yorktown, Virginia; and great granddaughter, Ella Royal of Upperville, Virginia.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Elizabeth White and Louise Leonard; brothers, Walter Thompson, John Rinker Thompson, George Thompson and John Rose.
Due to COVID-19 all services will be private. Interment will be in Ivy Hill Cemetery, Upperville, Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Buck to the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation Fund, 10301 McKinstry Mill Road, New Windsor, MD 21776 or Upperville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 53, Upperville, Virginia 20185 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
