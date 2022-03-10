Olin Wayne Snipes of Warrenton, VA passed on Sunday, March 6th, 2022 in Arlington, VA. He was born on August 14th, 1947 in Hartsville, SC, son of the late, Olin L. & Dorothy Snipes.
After graduation from Bishopville High School in SC, Olin served honorably in the U.S. Army, then transitioned to civilian employment with the Federal Government. He retired from the Army Corps of Engineers in Winchester, VA. Olin loved to hunt and watch his grandchildren play sports. He made daily trips to Frost Diner for breakfast with friends.
He leaves behind two daughters, Lisa Lunceford of Warrenton and Kathy Vincent (Tony) of Marshall; three grandchildren, Nathan Lunceford (Taylor) of Culpeper, Sierra Smarr and Kyle Vincent both of Marshall; four great grandchildren, Mason McDowell, Noah Lunceford, Weston Lunceford & Olivia Lunceford all of Culpeper; and two brothers, Bruce Snipes (Sandra) of Bishopville, SC and Bobby Snipes (Mary) of Cheyenne, WY.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded by a brother, Darrell Snipes of Dayton, OH and sister, Yvonne Ballard of Sumter, SC.
Service and interment at Culpeper National cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hero’s Bridge, P.O. Box 861606, Warrenton, VA 20187. www.herosbridge.org
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.