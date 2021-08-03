Olbin Lee Christian, Sr., 89, of Marshall, VA, passed July 29, 2021. He was born on September 24, 1931. He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Christian, and a son, Olbin Lee Christian, Jr.
He was a member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Marshall (Morgantown) where he was former chairman of the Deacon Board.
Olbin is survived by six daughters: Lorraine (Edward) Walker of Marshall, VA, Angila (John) Peyton of Midland, VA, Mary Gail (Duvall) Bolden of Warrenton, VA, Darlene Grant of Marshall, VA; Melanie (Johnathan) Stetson of Marshall, VA, Dianne (Darryl) Joynes of Warrenton, VA; two sons: Dwayne (Maritza) Christian of Marshall, VA, Christopher (Judy) Christian of Marshall, VA; one brother, Elmer Christian, Sr. of Delaplane, VA; four sisters: Hettie Hackley of Fairfax, VA, Barbara Smith of Sugar Hill, GA, Doris Pinkard of Fredericksburg, VA, Freda (Eldon) Grant of Burke, VA; 19 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Lewis Christian, Jr .and Robert Christian, Sr., two sisters: Audry Christian and Mollie Jackson.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 11am until 12 pm at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 4679 Free State Road, Marshall, VA, 20115. Funeral services following will be private. Pastor Rodney L. Smith, Sr. will deliver the eulogy. Interment will be in Sanford Family Cemetery, Marshall, VA.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
