Obadiah Eli Roberts, Obi, was born March 29, 1996 and went home to the Lord on June 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Rick Roberts, and leaves behind his mother LeeAnna Roberts (of Manassas, VA) his step-father Ted Pike, step-brother Cullen Pike and his brother Thaddaeus Roberts (of Charlotte, NC, his grandmother Vernesse Roberts (of Austin, Tx) as well as his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Obadiah always carried an energetic smile and lived his life with an infectious spirit that few, if any, can match. He was a brilliant engineer, an avid outdoorsman, and a budding motorcycle enthusiast. With Obadiah, you knew exactly what you were going to get, but you never knew what to expect. The memorial service for Obadiah will be 12 pm, Saturday ,June 26th at Mt. Carmel Church at 12714 Elk Run Rd. Midland, VA 22728.
