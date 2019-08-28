Norman “Skip” Jennings Wehrle Jr, 80, of Morrisville, VA, died peacefully on August 26, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Skip was born in Charleston, WV on March 16, 1939.
He grew up in Centreville, VA and retired from Fairfax County Public Schools after 30 years of faithful service in March of 1990. Since then he has lived life on his terms, working when he wanted to and complaining he never had enough time to do anything. He was also a life-long Member of the Warrenton Moose Lodge 1695. He loved his family and his friends dearly and will truly be missed.
Skip is preceded in death by his parents Norman Jennings and Lena Elizabeth Wehrle, and Lake and Virginia Tucker, as well as 2 brothers, Harry Don and Richard Wehrle and sister Ellen Hensley. He is survived by his sisters Donna King of Sissonville, WV and Kay Zozula and her husband Mike of Philadelphia, PA, his best friend May Riehl of Bealeton, VA, daughter Tina Mayes and her husband Danny of Bealeton, VA, daughter Alice Curtis and her husband Larry of Sumerduck, VA, son Norman J “Buddy” Wehrle III, of Brandy Station, VA, son Mike Wehrle and his wife Sharon of Bealeton, VA, son Richard Wehrle and his wife Mandy of Midland, VA, daughter Mindy Pennell and her husband James of Culpeper, VA. step-daughter Tabitha Ridgeway and her husband James of Culpeper, VA, step-daughter Lauren Perkins of Warrenton, VA, step-daughter Melissa Jacobs of Bristow, VA, step-son Preston Perkins of Front Royal, VA, honorary daughter Rhea Lewis and her husband Jesse of Warrenton, VA, as well as 27 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild that is on the way.
Family will receive friends at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA to celebrate his life on August 29, 2019 from 6-8pm for a time of visitation, and again on August 30, 2019 at 11am. Interment will follow at Bright View Cemetery in Warrenton, VA and a time of celebration will continue at Midland Church of the Brethren beginning around 1pm. Pastor Richard Wehrle and Minster Joshua Mayes will officiate. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Skip to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
