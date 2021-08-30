Norman Raeh Brown, 58 of Culpeper, VA formerly of The Plains passed away on August 25, 2021 at Culpeper Hospital.
He was born on June 26, 1963 in Warrenton a son of the late Herbert H. Brown and Frances Grissinger Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis Keith Brown and Timothy Dale Brown.
Norman was a heavy equipment operator for Superior Paving Company.
He is survived by his two sons, Trevor Brown and Ben Brown; one brother, Garry Brown and a granddaughter, Alyese Brown.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 30 from 6-8 PM at Moser Funeral Home where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Ivy Hill Cemetery, Upperville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fauquier SPCA, American Heart Assn. or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
