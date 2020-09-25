Norma Jean Morningstar, 65, of Bealeton died September 23, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
She was born December 5, 1954 in Fairfax to the late Roosevelt and Anna Ruth Stanley.
She is survived by her children, Shawn Paul Greer (Jennifer), Aaron Glenn Greer( Ashleigh Schindler) and Brandon Lee Forren (Carlie Maat) ; her brothers Carter Stanley, Lester Stanley, Larry Stanley and Steven Stanley; and grandchildren Genesis Greer, Zechariah Greer, Rileigh Greer, Tristan Forren and Lucan Forren.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband Paul Glenn Greer and daughter Ina Rose Lynn Greer.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186, from 5 to 7pm.
A Funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11am at Moser. Interment will follow at Bright View Cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Road, Warrenton.
Condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
