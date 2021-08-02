Norm (Norbert) Levesque, 81, of Amissville, VA, peacefully passed away on July 30, 2021, surrounded by loved ones, after a difficult battle with pneumonia.
Norm was born to Henry and Louise Levesque in the city of Fall River, Massachusetts. Norm successfully pursued a degree in Criminal Justice.
In 1961 he joined the Marine Corp, a 27-year career which would send him all over the world. He returned from two tours to Vietnam (1966 and 1970) and was a member of the original commissioned crew of the LHA-2 assault class Navy vessels.
In 1970, he met Sharon, introduced by her brother Henry who was at boot camp under the instruction of his future brother-in-law at Parris Island, SC. Norm and Sharon were married the following year and went on to have 2 children, Stefanie (Kohl) and Todd.
Following his retirement from the military Norm’s career path saw him as a respected member of the Prince William Adult Detention Center staff. After 15 years he retired to enjoy the outdoors and attend Zoomba and spin classes at Gold’s Gym in Warrenton. He had a well-earned reputation as the class motivator in all his classes at Golds.
Norm was predeceased by his mother and father, two brothers, son, and brother-in-law. He is survived by his wife Sharon, his daughter Stefanie and her husband Jared, his grandson Liam, and four siblings. A viewing will be held at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton VA, Thursday, August 5 from 5-7pm. Graveside services will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery on Friday, August 6 at 1pm with full military honors. If you would like to participate in the funeral procession, please meet at Moser Funeral Home no later than 11:30am. A reception will follow the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fisher House Foundation (fisherhouse.org), or Semper Fi & America’s Fund (thefund.org). Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
