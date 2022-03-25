Nora Lee Murphey, 89, of Faquier County, died on March 22, 2022. She was a devoted wife and mother and her family was her greatest joy. She was married to the late James T. Murphey for over 50 years. She is survived by her sister Sue Reid, daughters Linda Sue Hughes and husband Mark Hughes and Marsha Tyndall as well as grandchildren the late Rob Sylcox, Sarah Tyndall and Carlton Tyndall. Nora was beloved by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Warrenton Baptist Church on Thursday, March 31,2022 at 1 pm. Private inurnment will follow at Warrenton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her honor to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
