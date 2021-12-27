Noah J. Petersheim, age 83, of Warrenton, VA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Haymarket Medical Center. Born on June 14, 1938 in Somerset, PA, he was the son of the late Jonas and Lydia (Zook) Petersheim. Noah was the loving husband of Viola (Yoder) Petersheim with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage in October.
Noah accepted Christ early in his life. He was an active member of Faith Christian Fellowship where he served as youth counselor for 25 years. He also served on the food committee and was in charge of the sound and recording for many years. His faith and love for Christ were important to him and directed his life. He was a very tender hearted man who expressed his faith in many practical ways to those around him. He always had a kind word, a helping hand and encouragement to those who struggled. Everyone who came to visit would be offered food and coffee. Noah enjoyed traveling, photography, coffee and trying new kinds of food. He was fascinated with new power tools and found fulfillment in helping fix things for others.
He moved to Virginia in 1959 to fulfill his military obligation as a conscientious objector, serving as an oxygen technician at Children’s Hospital in Washington DC. He then worked as a builder, a sound technician for Son Recordings and began working at Choice Books where he just celebrated his 53rd anniversary last month. He most recently started a part time job at Home Depot which he really enjoyed.
Noah will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his wife, Viola, daughter Erma Jean married to Mel Zook of Elverson, PA; son Larry, married to Lorene (Byler) of Catlett, VA; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; as well as many “adopted” grandchildren, who knew him as “Grandpa Pete”.
The Petersheim family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, visits,calls, texts, food and the other things you have given to us through the time of dad’s sickness and passing. You have been the hands and feet of Jesus to us in so many ways, and all we know to say is “Thank You”.
In lieu of flowers make a donation: In the memory of “option” www.glmindia.org or mail checks to: P.O. Box 245 Catlett, VA 20119. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA. Online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhom.com
