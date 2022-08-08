1LT Nicholas Shotwell Smith, 24, went to be with his heavenly Father on the morning of Saturday, July 30. He was the beloved son of Col. [Ret.] Troy Smith and Adria Smith of Warrenton, Virginia, devoted fiancé to Sarah McCloskey of Georgetown, Texas, and loyal brother to Drew, Caleb, and Emma Smith. He was an adored grandson, nephew, and uncle, a respected soldier, and a follower of the Lord Jesus Christ. Affectionately called Nick by his friends and family, he was known for his free-spirited easygoing nature, his warm smile, and his ability to make anyone laugh. A significant portion of his life took place in Warrenton, Virginia where he attended Kettle Run High School, class of 2016. He could often be found with his brother Caleb in their favorite green Chevy truck, BRDLDO (“Bardledoo”), walking along creek banks catching fish, driving down Frytown Road, or sitting with friends at Frost Diner. In 2020, he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania where he was a member of ROTC and met the love of his life. Following graduation, Nick was commissioned as a Field Artillery Officer in the United States Army. During his Army career, he was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment. His awards include the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Ribbon, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon. In Nick’s free time, he enjoyed working on cars, hunting and fishing, spending time with his friends, and eating ice cream. He also loved visiting Georgetown, Texas where he proposed to Sarah. It was so easy to love Nick, and it will be impossible to forget him. His loved ones find great peace in knowing his soul has found rest and that we will see him again. A celebration of his life will be held at Warrenton Baptist Church, 123 Main Street, Warrenton, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nicholas’ memory to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (https://t2t.org/donate).
