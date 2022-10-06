Nellie Ann Depoy, 81, passed peacefully from this life to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg. The youngest daughter of Oliver “Curly” and Frances Tutwiler Depoy, Nellie entered this world on August 28, 1941 at the former Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her siblings Mary Frances Depoy Fries of Rockville, Maryland, David Daniel Depoy of West Orange New Jersey, and Susan Jane Depoy LaDue of Singers Glen, Virginia. She is survived by a sister Lucy Page Depoy Sloop of Harrisonburg; nieces, Teresa Page Sloop, Julie Ann Sloop Davenport and husband Gary; great nephews, Bryce Allen and significant other, Dasal Jashar, Christopher Matthew Davenport, Donald Andrew Davenport and wife Jessica; and great-great nephew, Harrison Scott Davenport.
A member of the 1959 graduating class of Montevideo High School, Nellie continued her education at Madison College, now James Madison University. Having received a degree in Elementary Education in 1963, Nellie accepted a teaching position in Warrenton, Virginia and began what would be a 34 year teaching career with Fauquier County Schools.
Throughout Nellie’s teaching career, she touched many lives and continued to do so in retirement through her volunteer work at Fauquier Health giftshop and the local thrift store. She enjoyed travel, quilting, crochet, baking and spending time with friends and family.
While in Warrenton, Nellie had the great fortune of living in the home of “Lew” and “Tillie” Wetsel. The Wetsel home quickly became her home away from home; a close relationship that would last until their passing.
During her time in Warrenton, Nellie attended Our Savior Lutheran Church while maintaining her membership at her “home” church, Muhlenburg Lutheran in Harrisonburg. Much like the close relationship that she shared with the family of Lew and Tillie Wetsel, Nellie held close ties within both families of faith.
She was a loving, caring, generous Aunt, Great Aunt, Sister and daughter. Nellie will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but we rest easy knowing that she is at peace.
Pastors Alex Zuber and Michael Church will conduct a funeral service on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at McMullen Funeral Home. Burial will be held privately.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023
Cards and other condolences may be sent to the Depoy Family, 220 Cypress Lane, Mt. Sidney, VA 24467.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
