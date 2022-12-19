Neall Wayne Case, 73, of Warrenton, VA, passed away at home on December 14, 2022. He was born in New Jersey on January 26, 1949, to the late Alva Wayne Case and Julia J. Bossle Case. Neall served in the United States Army and later had a career as a project estimator for construction.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Stewart Case; siblings, Lois Long and Evelyn (Larry) Cheatham; children, Joseph (Janice) Case, Lauren Case-Siegler, and Daniel Case; step-children, Julie (Dave) Garrett, Jessica Parsons (Jarod Brechbill), Jeremy Parsons (Chris George), and James (Leslie) Parsons; grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Brandon (Amanda) Case, Jenna (Nick) Vincent, Jonah Case, Cameron Case, Sydney, Montana, Audrey Siegler, Finn Siegler, Ana Case, Zachary Garrett, Max Garrett, Spencer Garrett, Olivia Garrett, and Breck Parsons; and great-grandchildren, Freya Case and Piper Vincent.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 29 at Moser Funeral Home at 12:30 PM, followed by interment at Culpeper National Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Honors will be provided by VFW #2524. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
