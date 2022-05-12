Neal Gasser passed away peacefully on May 7, 2022. Neal was preceded in passing by his father, Charles. Neal is survived by his mother, Lacuta (Lu), brother, Dwaine and a host of cousins and friends. Neal volunteered on the Clinton VFD, and proudly served on the DC Metropolitan Police force after graduating from the University of Maryland. Following his retirement, he ran a successful lawn service in Northern Virginia. Neal was an active member of the Moose Lodge and enjoyed playing in dart tournaments.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place at Little Georgetown Cemetery, 5370 Trapp Branch Rd, Broad Run, VA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
