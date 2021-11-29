Nannie C. Poe, 86 of Hume, Virginia passed away peacefully on November 28th, 2021, after a short time at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal, VA.
She was born on June 25th,1935 in Huntly, VA to the late James Edgar Cameron and Mary Annie North Cameron. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Roger W. Poe, her sisters, Mary Ann Spiker, Dorothy Beaty, and Martha Williams, and her brothers, Earl Cameron, Basil Cameron, Thurmon Cameron and William Cameron.
She was a member of Hume Baptist Church. She worked all her life, her favorite position being her time at the Fauquier Sherriff’s Office. She also enjoyed her time at the Fauquier Livestock Exchange and Marshall Feed Supply. She loved looking after her boys by baking homemade pies and cakes.
She is survived by her loving son, Ross Poe, and her daughter, Clydetta Talbot. She will also be deeply missed by her daughter-in-law, Trish Poe, her son in law, Jeff Talbot, her nephew, Lynn Cameron, and his wife, Mary Ellen.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, in Leeds Cemetery at 4648 Leeds Manor Rd., Markham, VA 22643, starting at 2:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Hume Baptist Church, PO Box 7 Hume VA 22639
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
