Nancy “Tuckie” Meyer Hale, age 80, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, at her home in Front Royal, Va, on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. She was born April 25th, 1942, in Kensington, Maryland. The daughter of the late William W. & Lila W. Meyer. Nancy was predeceased by her late husband, Phillip Irving Hale, and her brother, Lawrence Meyer. Nancy is survived by her life partner, Richard S. Gerbich and five children: Robert Hale & his wife, Teresa A. Duke, of The Plains, VA; Shelley Shipe & her husband, Jeffrey Shipe of Deleplane, VA; Wesley Hale & his wife, Tina M. Butler of Goldvein, VA; Ashley Hale of Gainesville, VA; Chapin Hale & his fiancé, Sherry Wolford of Bluemont, VA; and eight grandchildren: Victoria Hale, Lauren Hale, William Shipe, Nathan Hale, Andrew Hale, Nicholas Hale, Benjamin Hale, Ryan Hale; a great granddaughter, Lillie Van den Busken.
Tuckie’s life was beset with inordinate tragedy on a stage set with limitless comedy. She navigated it all with poise, humility and love. We are reminded of our familiar call of, “I love you.” and her predictable response of, “I love you more.” She is remembered as a wholly supportive mother, our cheering section at riding lessons, horse shows, pony club rallies, football games and all of life’s endeavors, large and small. She was loving of all animals, save the turtle. She was, in no particular order, resilient, beautiful, intellectual, extraordinarily artistic, sassily cynical, exceptionally witty, tenacious, judicious and always loving of her children. Thank you for everything Mom. You remain in all of our thoughts, hearts and humor evermore.
Service & Interment at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local SPCA.
Services and interment will be scheduled at a later date.
