Nancy Miller Law of Winchester, Virginia, died at Westminster Canterbury Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. She was 90 years old. Nancy is survived by her three children: James Law of Linden, Virginia; Carolyn Law of Stephens City, Virginia; and Thomas Law (Kathryn) of Cincinnati, Ohio. She is the grandmother to Samantha Wilde, Cari Millinger, Bryan Maxwell, Emily Law and Audrey Law, and the great grandmother to Madelyn and Everly Millinger. Her beloved husband of 62 years, Richard M. Law, preceded her in death in 2015.
Nancy Ann (Miller) Law was born in Springfield, Ohio in 1931. The daughter of William J. Miller and Dorothy L. Lamborn, Nancy grew up in numerous cities in the U.S. and Canada before the family settled in Washington, D.C. during World War II.
She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1948 where she was a member of the art, writing, and social studies clubs. During this time, Nancy was also a member of the Washington Figure Skating Club, competing in Ice Dancing with her partner Don Laws from 1945 to 1948. The pair won numerous competitions, including runner-up in the National Junior Dance championship in 1947. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miami University in 1952. While at Miami, Nancy was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority; and Alethnoi, an English honorary society.
Nancy married Lt. Richard Law in the St. John Episcopal Church, Washington, D.C. in 1952. Richard and Nancy Law lived on an Army base in Tokyo, Japan during the Korean War. The couple moved to Greenhills, a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio, when Richard joined the Procter and Gamble Company as a civil engineer. The Law family moved to numerous locations with P&G plants in the U.S. and Europe before returning to Greenhills. Nancy was active in the Greenhills Presbyterian Church and several community organizations.
In 1989, Richard and Nancy Law moved to Winchester, Virginia to help their son, Jim, establish Linden Vineyards. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Winchester, the Tiger's golf league at Winchester Country Club, and the Grape Society wine group. Richard and Nancy traveled throughout the world, including family vacations at the Yankanuck Club on Lake Huron in Canada.
Her passion for art, English literature, gourmet cooking, travel, impeccable manners and a love of family will remain in our memories.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, November, 26, 2021 at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
