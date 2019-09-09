Nancy Marie Elliott, 70 of Orange, VA passed away on Sept. 6, 2019 at University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville.
She was born Oct. 12, 1948 in Fauquier County a daughter of Elizabeth Putnam of Orange, VA and the late Robert E. Putnam. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Elliott.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother and his wife, Glen A. and Betty Putnam of Locust Dale, VA and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 2:00 PM at Orlean Cemetery, Orlean, VA
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Primitive Baptist Church, Sumerduck, VA or Robinson River Primitive Baptist Church, Brightwood, VA.
