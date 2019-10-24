Nancy Jeffries Embrey, 78 of Catlett, VA died on Oct. 21, 2019 at Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on Nov. 16, 1940 in Fauquier County a daughter of the late Shirley B. Jefferies and June Heflin Jefferies. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Embrey.
She was a member of Jehoash Presbyterian Church and attended the Midland Church of the Brethren.
She is survived by her son Todd Embrey and his wife Becky of Catlett; grandchildren, Sarah Embrey, Jeffrey and John Embrey; great grandson, Greyson Embrey.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 25 from 7-9 PM at Moser Funeral Home where services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10:30 AM. Interment at Catlett Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
