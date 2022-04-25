NANCY HUBBARD
On March 27, 2022, surrounded by family and friends at home, Nancy Hubbard of Aldie, VA, lost her spirited battle against Ovarian Cancer. Born January 20, 1947, in Wheeling, WV, she was the 2nd of 4 daughters of Senator Chester and Mrs. Joan Hubbard.
After graduation from Wells College in 1969, Nancy moved to Washington, DC, where, through various jobs, she gained invaluable experience in direct marketing which enabled her to establish her own successful company, Hubbard Marketing Group in 1983. After many years in DC, she relocated her office to Middleburg, VA. She retired in 2013.
Nancy lived and breathed golf. She was an avid golfer, with a true love of and passion for the game. She won the Evergreen Country Club President’s Cup 6 times; the Ladies Senior Club Championship 8 times; the Ladies Club Championship 4 times; and the Member-Member twice. She once said, “If you take away my golf, you might as well take away my oxygen.”
In addition to golf, giving to and helping others whenever she could, her family, and life itself, Nancy also had a great passion for the African Elephant, under siege from poachers. In October 2014, she traveled to Kenya with one of her younger sisters on a “Save the Elephant” Safari – a trip focused around the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (SWT). SWT is responsible for rescuing, nurturing and reintegrating orphaned baby elephants, as well as other endangered youngsters, to their natural habitat. It was such an awesome experience they returned to Kenya in 2017.
Donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to any of the following: Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Organization, http://www.sheldrickwildlifetrust.org; Middleburg Humane Society, 5000 Cunningham Farm Dr., Marshall, VA 20115; LAWS/Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter, 105 E. Market St., Leesburg, VA 20176
Nancy was a friend to so many and truly epitomizes Henri Frederic Amiel’s verse: Life is short and we do not have too much time to gladden the hearts of those who travel with us, so be swift to love and make haste to be kind.”
