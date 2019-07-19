Nancy F. Pierce, age 89, of Amissville, Virginia passed away on July 10, 2019. She was a military wife for 26 years, traveling the world with her husband and family. Nancy is predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Col. Samuel Maurice Pierce, USA, Ret.; Three daughters, Cyndy Pierce-Burnett and her husband, Rob of Amissville, VA and Kristie Beals and her husband, Bill of Amissville, VA and Laurie Nardo-Kunst and her husband, Todd of Swansboro, NC and a son, Scott Pierce and his wife, Hilary of Warrenton, VA. She is survived by seventeen grandchildren and one great grandchild. A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00pm at Warrenton Baptist Church 123 Main St. Warrenton, VA. and a reception will follow. A burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project,https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences at moserfuneralhom.com
