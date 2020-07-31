Nancy F. Hodgson, 58 years, of Sumerduck, VA passed peacefully on Monday, July 27th, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, VA. She was born on December 16th, 1961 in Fredericksburg, VA, daughter of the late, William & Lois Embrey.
She was a 1980 graduate of Fauquier High School. She married the love of her life in 1982 and her only child was born in 1983. She was a huge fan of NASCAR and enjoyed going to races. She also loved to frequent the casinos. She dedicated her career to the Department of Defense where she retired in 2017.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 38 years, David L. ‘Squatty’ Hodgson of Sumerduck, VA; son, Stephen Hodgson also of Sumerduck; and three sisters, Gloria J. Embrey-Jones of Havre de Grace, MD, Linda L Embrey of Oak Island, NC & Michaele Embrey of Orange, VA. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Embrey-English.
The family will accept visitors from 10 to 11 am on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA followed by a service in the funeral home chapel at 11 am and interment at Cedar Grove cemetery in Bealeton, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National MS society.
