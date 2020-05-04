Nancy Campbell Vernon died on Thursday, April 28th after a several year battle with Ovarian Cancer. Nancy was born August 14, 1952 to Joseph Frank and Veronica (Herguth) Campbell and raised in Ossining, New York. She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, David Vernon; her children Christopher Bryan Campbell and Michael James Campbell (Sarah); her stepchildren Damian Michael Vernon (Betsy) and Melissa Danielle Beckett (Michael); her grandchildren Olivia Beckett, Aurora Beckett, Daniel Vernon, Elizabeth Vernon and Aubrey Campbell. Also surviving are siblings Mary Louise Wheeler (Richard), Thomas Campbell, Barbara Cafarelli (Ronald), Pamela Wood (Julian), Mark Campbell, Glenn Campbell and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is pre-deceased by her niece Kathryn Wheeler, nephew Jack Crosby and sisters-in-law Cheryl Campbell and Roberta Crosby.
Nancy had a successful career in budget and finance that began at IBM Marketing Headquarters in White Plains, NY. She was transferred to an IBM software development branch in Bethesda, MD as part of the team to establish the finance division. Eventually she left IBM due to downsizing and continued her financial career with the Federal Government in Washington, DC. She held several positions through the years to become the Budget Officer, and Senior Advisor on special communications projects within the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) within The Department of Commerce. She was responsible for managing billion-dollar budgets during the Digital Conversion authorized by The Digital Television Transition and Public Safety Act of 2005 and the First Responder Network Authority authorized by The Middle Class Tax Relief Act of 2012.
Nancy had many interests but two passions in life-Her family and gardening. Nancy prioritized family above all else. Through the years she made it back to NY every chance she could for visits and special occasions. In the spring she came up from Virginia with a trunk load of plants for her Mom’s garden which they planted together over the course of a week. She cherished the titles she carried: daughter, sister, Aunt, wife, Mom, Nana and friend. She was a Prince William Master Gardener trained in the class of 2005. She was the “bed head” for the Bee, Butterfly and Hummingbird Garden for a number of years at the Linton Hall Teaching Garden. She loved educating the public on establishing this type of habitat as well as helping schools in the area to do the same. Folks that knew her, knew if it was a bad stressful day, all you had to do was mention gardening and her face lit up and she could talk non-stop on the subject. She was never without plants on her deck that “needed to get in the ground.”
Services are to be held on Tuesday, May 5th at Baker Post Funeral Home and burial following at Stonewall Memorial Gardens, Manassas, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made:
OCRA – Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance
Trinity Episcopal Church Food Ministry
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.