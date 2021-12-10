Nancy Brown Tarr
December 20, 1934 – December 4, 2021
Nancy Brown Tarr, 86, of Warrenton, VA, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Vienna Manor Assisted Living in Vienna, VA, where she had been lovingly cared for since August, 2020.
She was born on December 20, 1934 in Calverton, Virginia, daughter of the late Herbert Mandley Brown and Annie Soules Brown. She is survived by her son, Larry Tarr (Noreen) of Oakton, VA; her daughter, Terri Balle (Chris) of Vienna, VA; six grandchildren, Finley, Kelsey and Mairin Tarr and Christopher, Laura and Rachel Balle; and her sister, Lucille (Sally) Brown Travers (Herbie) of Catharpin, VA. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Tim Edward Tarr; 2 brothers, James Edward Brown and Thomas Mandley Brown of Calverton, Virginia; and 1 sister, Anna Maude Naylor, of Cockeysville, Maryland.
Nancy grew up on a farm in Calverton, Virginia, where she lived until she met her beloved husband Tim while working at the Warrenton Training Center. They married on April 20, 1956 and together, they lived and worked overseas for 13 years in Germany and Greece with the Central Intelligence Agency, where they made life-long friends and lasting memories. They returned to Warrenton in 1973 with their 2 children, Larry and Terri, and they lived in the same home for the remainder of their lives. Nancy will be remembered as a strong, independent, hard-working, faithful and loving woman who devoted her life to her family. She spent the last sixteen years of her life as an adoring grandmother and her love will forever be etched in the hearts of her six grandchildren.
A memorial service and burial of ashes will be held on Tuesday, December 21 at noon at Culpeper National Cemetery, Historic side, 305 U.S. Avenue, Culpeper, VA 22701.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be directed to support breast cancer research conducted by Dr. Karen Smith at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center at Sibley Memorial Hospital. Make a gift online at sibleyfoundation.org or send checks payable to the Sibley Foundation at 5255 Loughboro Road, NW, Washington, DC 20016. In order for donations to be directed to the proper research programs, they must include an online note or memo on the check specifying that the gift is in memory of Nancy Brown Tarr in support of Dr. Smith’s research. Condolences may be expressed to family via e-mail to Larry Tarr at larryandnoreen@hotmail.com or Terri Balle at fiveballes@live.com.
