Nancy Bettina Cobb Stone, resident in Fauquier County since 1992, passed away on August 20 at her home in Coventry near Bealeton. Originally from Pasadena California, Nancy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jim Stone, daughters Pamela of Colorado and Anne of California, three grandchildren and one great grandson. She was a National Merit Scholar in her day and attended The University of California Berkeley.
Nancy served as an unpaid asset in the foreign service, supporting her husband and making friends in seven countries on three continents over a thirty-year career. She remained active in the management of the Coventry HOA serving as Board Member and Chairperson for many years and entertaining friends and family in her home. She was also an avid birder and gardener, and a supporter of science, animal rights and environmental causes.
Nancy will be missed.
