Myra-Jean Muscar, 74 of Warrenton, VA passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born on April 4, 1945 in Oakland, CA to Thomas William Stemm and Helen Myra Benson.
Myra grew up in Oakland, CA and moved east in 1966 and married Jake Muscar a year later. They shared almost 53 loving years together, during which time she helped raise their three boys of which she was extremely proud. She also enjoyed her time as a co-owner of the Stitching Post on Main Street and as a local Hospice volunteer. She shared her joy of music through singing and playing handbells in the Warrenton Chorale for 34 years and the Warrenton Presbyterian Church for 42 years.
Myra loved working in her flower gardens, especially irises, both at home and at their cabin in West Virginia. She enjoyed making home-cooked meals, playing games with family and bridge with friends, cheering on her favorite sports teams and watching nature out her kitchen window while having a glass of wine.
She will not only be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother (Meema), sister, aunt and friend, but also as a person of caring and compassion, giving of herself to others and living her faith.
She is survived by husband Jake Muscar, Jr; sons Scott (Laura), Jim (Stacy), and Mark; grandchildren Emma, Tyler, Julia and Jake. She is also survived by her sisters Carolyn Nystrom and Marcia Stemm.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm at Moser Funeral Home (233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186). A memorial service will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11am at Warrenton Presbyterian Church (91 Main St., Warrenton, VA 20186), with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Warrenton Presbyterian Church Myra Muscar Memorial Fund at 91 Main St., Warrenton, VA 20186; or the Warrenton Chorale at PO Box 821, Warrenton, VA 20188-0821.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.