MSGT (RET) George Allen Ebert, 71, of Gainesville, passed away peacefully to Toby Keith’s, “Who’s Your Daddy” playing softly in his ears with his daughter by his side on April 3, 2020.
A Veteran, George was born in Noblesville, Indiana on July 24, 1948 to the late George Albert and Martha Jane Ebert (née Mountcastle). He enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1968 where he served as a helicopter gunman during Vietnam and serviced his country far and wide through various missions until his retirement after 22-years in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
George loved fishing, NASCAR, and his beloved Chicago Bears. He volunteered for many years at the New Baltimore Volunteer Fire Department in Fauquier County as Captain. He spent his later years as a personal chauffeur for his granddaughters all the while playing Toby Keith everywhere, he went.
George is survived by his sons, Brian (Anita) of Gainesville, Jeremy (Becky) of Holly Ridge, NC, and his daughter, Jennifer El-Shewihy (Amgad) of Gainesville. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
You will be forever sitting at the end of the dock, casting your mighty rod over the still of water, waiting for the big one. With the faint hums of Toby Keith playing in the air, go rest now.
Family and friends are welcome to George’s interment on October 21st at 11:30am at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.