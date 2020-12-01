Mrs. Archibald Cary Randolph, Jr. (Betty June), a long-time Middleburg resident involved in a wide variety of community activities and sporting pursuits, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 17 at the Novant UVA Medical Center in Haymarket. She was 93.
A native of Coral Gables, Florida, Mrs. Randolph had a lifelong love of animals that began as a child when she frequently brought home stray dogs and doted on her two pet ducks.
She was born on June 24, 1927 in Miami, the daughter of Dr. Herman Walter Cook and Vivian Turner Cook.
She graduated from Ponce de Leon High School in Coral Gables and the University of Miami. She was a founding member of the Delta Gamma sorority, Beta Tau chapter, and sweetheart to the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. She also was a "princess" on an Orange Bowl parade float and a former "Miss University of Miami."
After leaving school, she worked as a flight attendant on Peninsula Airlines, where she also met her future husband, the airline's dashing chief pilot, Captain Archibald Cary Randolph IV. They eloped and were married in Reno, Nevada in 1953.
Captain Randolph, who predeceased her in 1988, was a Middleburg native who's family owned the iconic Grafton Hall Farm in Upperville (now known as Heronwood). His great-grandfather, Col. Richard Henry Dulany, was the founder of the Upperville Colt and Horse Show and the Piedmont Fox Hounds, also based in Upperville.
Mrs. Randolph learned to ride at Grafton Hall, and she named one of her favorite horses "The Beast." She had many other interests, including the shooting sports, where she was a master marksman and won many championship trophies as an NRA sharpshooter. In the early 1970s, she also was circulation director for Spur Magazine, based in Delaplane.
Mrs. Randolph was a long-time member of the Middleburg Tennis Club, an avid player well-known for her sportsmanship, and a wicked lob shot. She also enjoyed gourmet cooking, skiing, poker, and parties. She and her late husband also were long-time members of Upperville's Trinity Episcopal Church.
Betty June Randolph is survived by her son, Archibald Cary Randolph V; her daughter, Jane Cary Randolph, and her step-daughter, Rebecca Ann Dulany Randolph Armstrong, along with six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Mrs. Randolph will be buried at Trinity Church and a memorial service is planned for the spring, with a date still to be determined. Donations in her memory may be sent to the Middleburg Humane Foundation or any other animal shelter of choice.
