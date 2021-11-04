Morris Lee Bailey, 85, of Sumerduck ,VA died November 1 , 2021 at his home.
He was born April 18,1936 in Sperryville, VA to the late Melvin and Nina May Dwyer Bailey.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife Vivian Embrey Bailey and brother Melvin Bailey. He is survived by children Donnie Bailey, Dennis Bailey, and DeeDee Castillo (Taco); a brother WJ Bailey, two sisters Viola Medina, and Shirley Swann; grandchildren Juan Castillo, Jason Castillo, and Rachel Bailey; and one great-grandchild Makenna Castillo.
The family will receive friends at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186 on Friday, November 12,2021 from 6 to 8pm.
A Funeral will take place on Saturday, November 13,2021 at 1pm at Mt. Holly Baptist Church, 6172 Sumerduck Road, Remington, VA, 22734. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Sumerduck Ruritan.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
