Morgan DupéRodgers
Warrenton, VA
Morgan DupéRodgers, 22, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Durham, NC where she attended Duke University. Morgan, who was born and raised in Warrenton, VA, had just completed an extended vacation with her family and friends in Pawleys Island, SC, while cheering on the American Women’s World Cup Soccer matches over the Fourth of July.
Always smiling and joking, Morgan cherished her visits to the beach – it was her happy place. During the recent July gathering, Morgan spent time with family and friends playing competitive games of beach cornhole, ducking the rain by binge-watching “Hunger Games”, playing Scattergories and working on puzzles. The meal-of-the-trip was a July 4 crawfish boil dinner spearheaded by her brother, Austin.
Before enrolling at Duke, where she was a senior-year psychology major and played on the Women’s Lacrosse Team, Morgan previously established herself academically and athletically at Highland School and Kettle Run High School in Fauquier County, VA.
While attending school in Warrenton, Morgan played lacrosse (midfielder) and was recognized at the national level and voted onto the 2013 and 2014 Under Armour All-America underclass teams. In addition, she was selected as a two-time Brine High School All-American for the Washington, D.C., region and earned first team All-State honors. Morgan was also recognized as an All-State field hockey player and a member of the basketball team at Kettle Run. Growing up, as a fierce competitor, she excelled on the soccer field and in the equestrian show ring.
Unbeknownst to some, Morgs was a passionate music lover often creating playlists for friends across all genres and eras, a prolific, yet undiscovered geographic design artist and a dedicated friend to animals.
Morgan is survived by her parents, Kurt and Dona Rodgers of Warrenton, a twin sister, Aberle, who recently graduated from the University of South Carolina and lives in Charlotte, NC; and her brother, Austin, a Sheriff’s Deputy with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Deeply mourning her loss are her extended family from Warrenton: Grandparents Steve and Reta Rodgers and Great-Grandmother Catherine McMillion; Uncles and Aunts Tom and Wendy Rodgers; Sid and Mary Rodgers; and Sarah and Gavin Lubbe. Also, cousins Maddie, Luke, and Charlotte Rodgers; Alie Brill, Ashby, Sam, and Tucker Rodgers; Colton, Carter and Vivi Lubbe.
Morgan is also survived by her Uncles and Aunts Brad and Lisa Fendler from Monterey, California; Gary and Michele Fendler from Wethersfield, Connecticut; and Lynn and Jim Santoro from Poughkeepsie, New York. Also, cousins Nick and Chandler Fendler and their son, Everett; Rob and Amelia Santoro and their children, Landon and Parker; Christopher Santoro and fiancéBrianna Licari; Patrick Renstrom (Fendler) and Kelby and Kyle Santoro. Also survived by Step-Grandmother Jeanette Fendler.
In addition, she is survived by countless friends and teammates.
She is pre-deceased by Grandparents Don and Joan Fendler as well as Great-Grandfather Austin McMillion and Great-Grandmother Vera Rodgers.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton. No wake or visiting hours are planned. A memorial service honoring Morgan’s life will be Saturday, July 20 at 5 p.m. at the Retreat at Eastwood in Warrenton followed by a reception. Morgan will be privately interred at a family plot in Warrenton.
Morgan’s love for animals, all kinds and all ages, was one of her endearing characteristics. Because of this, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Morgan’s name to the Fauquier SPCA, 9350 Rogues Road, Midland, VA 22728.
