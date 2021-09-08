Molly Ann DeBolt, age 25, of The Plains, died on September 2, 2021 at Fauquier Hospital. She was born on August 8, 1996 in Warrenton, VA.
Molly was a 2015 graduate of Fauquier County High School and worked as a cashier for Wawa.
Molly was preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Beth DeBolt, paternal grandmother, Evonne Joyce DeBolt and maternal grandparents William Elton and Colleen Donna (Kennedy) Tipper.
Molly is survived by her mother, Beth Ann Tipper DeBolt of Milwaukee, WI, father and step-mother, Jeffrey Scott DeBolt and Christy Bryan of Marshall, VA, daughter, Everleigh Rose DeBolt-Martin of Culpeper, VA, brother, Joshua DeBolt of LuRay, VA, sister, Heather DeBolt of Fauquier County, paternal grandfather, Russell Eugene DeBolt of Marshall, Godfather, Michael Gaines of The Plains, VA.
A Life Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, September 18th at 12:30 pm at Royston Funeral Home, 4125 Rectortown Road, Marshall, VA 20115. Online condolences may be made at www.roystonfuneralhome.net.
