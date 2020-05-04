Minna Reese Marston, nee Minna Celeste Reese Adamson, Age 102, Died in The Plains, Virginia 20198, April 11, 2020. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, July 16, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Catherine Virginia Cowdery of Lakeland, Florida, and Ernie Adamson, of Carrollton, Georgia. Mrs. Marston was an Artist and Jewelry Designer.
She was the wife of the late Thomas Ewart Marston (died in 1984). She is survived by her children John Sargent Whitney, Jr. (spouse: Anne Burwell Whitney), Wendy Whitney Makins (widow of Christopher James Makins), Louise Whitney Mellon, brother Robert Adamson, and grandchildren Jennifer Brooks Lee, Elisabetta Cortesi, Isabella Cortesi, John Sargent Whitney, III, Armistead Burwell Whitney, Marian Whitney Makins. She was predeceased by her sister Evelyn Argyll Adamson Baird (died in 2014).
Memorial Contributions can be sent to Washington Concert Opera (website or checks sent to 2437 15th St. NW, Washington, DC 20009) or CAYA (Come As You Are): Treating substance use disorders and addiction. (website or checks sent to P.O. Box 3457, Warrenton, VA 20188).
Please visit www.roystonfuneralhome.com to express online condolences to the family.
