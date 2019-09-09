In Loving Memory
Minister William H. Jackson
September 30, 1941 – August 11, 2019
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 20th at 7:30 p.m. for our beloved located at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 8909 Meetze Road, Warrenton, VA.
