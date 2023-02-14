Milton Thorpe, 88, of Rixeyville, VA died on February 10, 2023 at Fauquier Hospital.He was born January 20, 1935 in Warrenton, VA to the late Orvis M. and Mary Anderson Thorpe.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Jo Thorpe, son Jimmy Thorpe, daughter-in-law Cindy Thorpe, son-in-law Tony Mazzei, step-daughters Toni Balk and Marcy Anderson, step-sons Mike Guimond and John Guimond and their respective spouses; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Frances Goff and his nieces.
In addition to his parents, Milton is preceded in death by his daughter Sherie Mazzei.
Milton enjoy a very long career with the federal government and held many positions there, including graphic artist, for many years; he developed that knowledge into a thriving sign business, from which he recently retired. Whether you knew it or not, you couldn’t enter the county without seeing Milton’s work – “Welcome to Fauquier County”. You could also see his work throughout the area on numerous store fronts, banks and businesses.
He was an avid collector of war memorabilia, loved history and his country, tinkering on his Model A and puttering around the yard.
For a man who considered himself shy, he had more friends than he could count and was loved by all. From Chick-Fil-A to the ReStore to Walmart, he couldn’t walk in a door without seeing someone he knew and greeting them with his ever present smile.
Ever secure in his faith, with a deep love and belief in his God and savior, Milton peacefully left this earth with beloved Jo by his side.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 22 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186 where a Funeral will then take place immediately following at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery, Chandler St., VA, 22701 with military honors provided by VFW Post 3430. A reception will follow interment.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Milton’s name…and don’t forget to hug the ones you love.
