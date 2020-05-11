Milford "Glen" Cordell, age 79, a resident of Warrenton, VA and formerly of Vienna, VA passed away on May 10, 2020. He was a retired manager of C.L. Barnes Funiture. Glen was a Quartermaster for 30 years with Vienna Babe Ruth; Coaching Youth Sports in Vienna for 40 years; Inducted into the Vienna Baseball Hall of Fame. He was an outdoorsman and loved fishing, boating and gardening. He is survived by his wife, Carol Cordell; three children and their spouses, Kimberly Ashley (Robert), Gary Cordell (Shea) and Gregory Cordell (Michelle); Five sisters, Edith Milam, Barbara Sizemore and Audrey Rose, Belinda McWilliams and Brenda Evans; a brother, Jesse Cordell; six grandchildren, Cpt. Damien Ashely, USAF, Darien Ashley, Stephanie Cordell, Dylan Cordell, Shayne Cordell and Nicole Cordell. A private service and burial will be held at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, VA. In lieu of flowers please donate to his church, Grace Episcopal Church 5096 Grace Church Lane Midland, VA 22728. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, online condolences can be made at: moserfuineralhome.com
