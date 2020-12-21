Mildred Josephine Campbell, 89 of Marshall, VA passed away on December 12, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1931 in Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia to William A. Memphis and Mazie A. Sine. She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Cumberland Robert Campbell.
Mildred was a graduate of Shepherdstown High School. She spent 30 years of her life as a nurse and caregiver before caring for her disabled husband for another 15 years. She was a dedicated member of Grace Baptist Church and Marshall Baptist Church.
She was a devoted mother of six children.
Her daughter Deanna departed prior to her passing, however she is survived by her sister, Ruth children: Rispa, Reba, Rhonda, Randy, Shelia; her grandchildren: April, Devan, RJ, Angela, Katie, Bryan, Lisa and Thomas; great-grandchildren: Lainey and Ameilia;
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 beginning at 1:00 pm at Marshall Baptist Church. She will be interred with her husband at Culpeper National cemetery on a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
