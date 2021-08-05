Mildred Burgess Hanback, 92 of Warrenton, VA passed away on August 3, 2021 at Fauquier Hospital.
She was born on Nov. 6, 1928 at Auburn in Fauquier County, a daughter of the late Dewitt T. Burgess and Geneva Fletcher Burgess. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce T. Hanback; her son, Stephen B. Hanback; and a granddaughter, Susan Hanback.
Mrs. Hanback graduated as the valedictorian of her class at Calverton High School. She worked at the Department of Defense for a short period of time until she married and became a homemaker and secretary for the family company, Hanback Construction.
Athletic and competitive in spirit, she enjoyed bowling, tennis and golfing where she was the Ladies Club Champion in 1977 at Fauquier Springs Country Club.
She is survived by her daughter and her husband, Cheryl Ann and Charles Shepherd of Warrenton; her brother, Dewitt Burgess, niece, Karen (Michael) Cosner, Danville, VA and several other nieces and nephews.
The family expresses thanks to the Blue Ridge Christian Home Bealeton, for the wonderful care of Mrs. Hanback.
A private graveside service will be held at Warrenton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fauquier SPCA, PO Box 733, Warrenton, VA 20188. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
