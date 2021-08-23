Midge Harmon, 83, longtime resident of Brandy Station, died peacefully on July 20th surrounded by her family. Midge was born in Topeka, Kansas and attended Kansas State University, where she met her future husband, Jack. Midge was the co-owner of two successful family businesses: "Horses by Harmon" photography and "Harmon's Hayrides and Carriages" for the past 42 years. She was a respected member of the wedding and events community, booking thousands of events over the years throughout Virginia, Maryland and DC. For many years Midge was a tireless and selfless volunteer for Old Dominion Hounds and the VA Draft Horse Association. She was most recently an active member of "Hunt Country Celebrations."
Midge was predeceased by her husband Jack and her son Paul. Surviving members of her family include Scott Harmon and his wife Sue, Christine Harmon Menard, Lisa Harmon Vierstra, Steven Harmon and wife Kelly. Ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who will greatly miss "Oma" and her ever present homemade jams and jellies. A celebration of her life will be held privately in the fall. In lieu of flowers, Midge would appreciate a donation to the "Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue" at: Gentle Giants (gentlegiantsdrafthorserescue.org) 17250 Old Frederick Road, Mt Airy, Md 21771
