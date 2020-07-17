Michelle Lynn Rider, 62 of Warrenton, VA passed away at her home on July 15, 2020. She was born on February 10, 1958 in Warren County, VA to the late Warren Gable Sager and Loretta Violett Sager.
Michelle is survived by her husband of 39 years, Larry, her children Robert Rider and his wife Shameen of Leesburg, VA; Sherry Calvendra and her husband Marvin of Arlington, VA; and Angela Rider; her siblings, Michael Sager (Donna) and Cindy Sager, and her beloved grandson, Jude Calvendra.
Michelle was an avid golfer and a member of the Fauquier Springs Country Club. She worked many years as a Title Agent and Paralegal in Warrenton. She loved shopping and was a Washington Nationals fan.
The family would like to express their appreciation for many years of care from Dr. Raj Manchandani and his staff at the Infusion Center at Fauquier Hospital.
The family also wants to thank her sisters-in-law Ethel Weeks and Nancy Rider for their warm-hearted support and Tish Jenkins for her devoted care in Michelle’s final days.
A graveside service to honor the life of Michelle will be held on Saturday, July 25 at 10am at Bright View Cemetery near Warrenton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Michelle’s name to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
