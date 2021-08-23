Michael William Loy, age 30 of Midland, Virginia unexpectedly passed away on August 19, 2021. He is greatly missed by all. He worked for the City of Manassas as their Senior Building Technician where he earned his Master's HVAC license. He is survived by his wife, Christen Loy; his father, Glen William Loy of Midland, VA; his mother, Meris Michael Keiser of Buckley, WA; his sister Kendall Gayle Williams and her husband Colby, and their two sons Caden and Greyson Williams of Enumclaw, WA.
The public viewing, service, and reception is planned at Zoar Baptist Church, Catlett, VA on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021. The viewing will be at 10am. Service to follow at 11am and a reception in the church hall. A private burial will be in Augusta, WV. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA, 540-347-3431. Online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
