Michael Wade Butler, 63, of Bealeton, VA passed away peacefully at home May 29, 2020. He was born in Fauquier County on December 21, 1956, a son of the late Samuel Butler and Jean Butler. He is survived by his children, Samuel & Heather Butler, Karen & PJ Flynn, Tammy & Mike Chitwood, and four grandchildren, Logan, Summer, Emily and Austin. Additional survivors include one sister, Brenda Mitchell and wife Connie Butler.
For this one farmer the worries are over, lie down and rest your head.
You raised a fine family, worked the land well, put the tractor in the shed.
Friends & Family welcome to come show their condolences at a Celebration of Life Saturday June 6, 2020 at 10697 Weaversville Road between 4-7pm.
