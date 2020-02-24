Michael Thomas Mountain Sr. was born in warm and sunny Orange County, California on June 29, 1961. After battling pancreatic cancer for two years, he peacefully passed away in Arlington County, Virginia on February 20, 2020.
Mike was an EMT, firefighter, professional photobomber, percussionist in the marching band, restaurant manager, actor, prankster, member of VFW, superhero, and avid lover of stashing candy into cupboards whenever pushed into dietary restrictions.
This burley military policeman was prepared to serve his country when necessary. But don’t let his exterior fool you; this same patriot could also quote the lines to top Disney movies and Broadway musicals. When it came to the people in his like, he enjoyed making them laugh, spending time with them, and playing tricks on them when they weren’t looking.
It is assumed Mike has passed to the other side. Either that, or he is really taking this disappearance trick a bit too far. If found, contact his wife Bonnie; his children Michael, Brett or Colton; his grandchildren Ella, Olivia, Logan, or Scarlett; his siblings Theresa, Robert, Debbie, or Margo; or his parents Carol and David Kettela, Joe and Sue Mountain, or Nellie Dodd. You can also reach out to one of his hundreds of nieces and nephews.
