Michael T. Myers 61 of Binghamton, NY passed away January 3, 2020. Born on March 6, 1958 in Kingston, NY, Michael was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Alice Myers. He is survived by his loving wife Margaret Myers; daughters Tarah Myers, Michelle Myers and son Morgan Myers; brother Bill Myers; as well as a large extended family on both sides. He loved his family 1st, and music 2nd. He had friends from all walks of life, and will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 until 7pm on Thursday at the THOMAS J. SHEA Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. “No matter where you go, there you are.”
