Michael “Shayne” Havrilak, 54 of Bealeton, Virginia passed away on September 25, 2022. Shayne was born in Fairfax, Virginia on April 18, 1968. Shayne was the son of the late Michael J Havrilak and the late Terry Havrilak Montgomery. He is survived by his son, Michael Shayne Havrilak Jr. His sister, Tracey Henrich and her husband Hank Henrich. His nieces, Randi and Kaci Henrich. His Stepfather, Eugene Montgomery. Shayne had a love for sports, playing golf, bowling, and softball. He was well known in our community, for coaching and inspiring many of kids in youth football and youth softball. He was also known at his place of employment at Payne’s Parking Designs and This n’ That Amish Outlet. In his honor, his family is planning a Celebration of Life for all to come.
