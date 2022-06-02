Michael R. Mishkin was born November 18, 1932 in Swoyersville, PA to Michael J. Mishkin and Elizabeth Mitroka Mishkin and died on May 30th, 2022. He was 89 years old . He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Margaret (Peg) in 2003. He is survived by three daughters: Elizabeth M. Shelton and her husband James of Holmdel, NJ, Joy L. Mishkin of Montclair, NJ, Susan M. Kiser and her husband Joseph of Warrenton, VA, his brother Ronald J. Mishkin of Reeders, PA, and his companion of 17 years Janet M. Skidmore of Locust Grove, VA. He had five grandchildren; Patricia Shelton, John Kiser, Christine Shelton, Christopher Kiser, and Carolyn Kiser.
Mike graduated from Kings College in Wilkes Barre, PA in 1954 with a BS in Accounting and Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ in 1968 with a MBA in Finance. Most of his business career was spent in the field of taxation and he retired as Tax Director from ELF Aquitane, Inc. (a French oil company) in 1991.
Mike loved football, both college and professional, his weekly golf outings with his Lions Club buddies, and sudoku and cross word puzzles. He was a member of the Tax Executive Institute for over 25 years and served as president of the New Jersey chapter from 1976-1977. He was a member of the Lake of the Woods Lions Club from 1992 to 2015, serving as president from 2002 to 2003 and was awarded the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship Award in 2003. He was a member of the Lake of the Woods Association Board of Directors and served as treasurer from 1996-1998.
Mike suffered a stroke in 2016 and moved to an assisted living facility, The Villa at Suffield Meadows in Warrenton, VA where he lived until his death.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 10th from 5-7pm at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 11th at 11am at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Warrenton, VA followed by lunch in the fellowship hall. Interment will be on Monday, June 13th at 10am at Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, VA.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Lake of the Woods Lions Club, P.O. Box 605, Locust Grove, VA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
