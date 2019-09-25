Michael Preston Thompson passed away peacefully on September 22, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on March 12, 1983 and grew up in The Plains, Va. He is the son of Michael Lee Thompson of Vienna, Va. and Catherine Farrar Adams of The Plains, Va.. He attended Highland School, St John’s School in Warrenton and Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg.
Preston excelled in soccer and lacrosse; loved the Outer Banks and living in Asheville where he enjoyed hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains with his partner Kaity Doyle and their dog Cyrus. His love of gardening and foraging were exemplified at The Historic Magnolia Inn in Hot Springs, N.C. where he worked as a chef.
Although modest, Preston was a passionate and gifted artist who had displayed some of his work at The Neighborhood Art Show at Grace Church in the past. He enjoyed painting animal portraits as gifts for his friends.
He is survived by his father Michael L. Thompson, his mother Catherine F. Adams and his sister Sally Thompson of Tolleson, Arizona.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains on October 5th at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center, 21 Belvedere Rd, Asheville, N.C., or to the Fauquier SPCA.
